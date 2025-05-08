Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean

Shakira joined Wyclef Jean to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her album, Oral Fixation Vol. 2!
The fellow singers reunited on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 6th, to mark the milestone of her musical collection.
During the show, Shakira and Wyclef performed her iconic 2005 superhit track, Hips Don’t Lie, from her seventh studio album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2.
In the viral footage, the Waka Waka hitmaker is seen wearing a red dress while the 55-year-old Haitian rapper was in a gray coat, which he paired with a matching shirt and pants.
After the brief introduction of the singers by the show host, the rap icon, who was featured in Shakira’s album, sang a few lyrics of his part in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary.
This reunion of the singers comes years after the Colombian singer announced in a heartfelt Instagram post that her song Hips Don’t Lie reached 1 billion on Spotify.
At the time she wrote, "Wow! One billion streams for 'Hips Don't Lie, thank you to @spotify for the plaque, to @wyclefjean for the collaboration, and to all of you for your incredible support. One billion streams don't lie!"
“This track will always be a bop,” the 48-year-old globally known musician concluded her post.
Shakira set to kick off her long awaited Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,
On the work front, Shakira is set to begin her long-awaited 2025 Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which she previously postponed due to health complications.
The first show of her seventh ongoing concert tour will kick off on Tuesday, May 13th, in Charlotte, N.C., at the Bank of America Stadium.