Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid

Kylian Mbappé achieved a remarkable achievement during a match against Real Valladolid on Sunday, January 26.
As per Times Now, the player scored a hat trick in a single match, helping Real Madrid extend their lead in the La Liga standings by four points.
This achievement puts him in an exclusive group of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, who hold unique records in the Spanish football league.
Mbappé joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in June after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
After winning the match, the player expressed, "I'm very happy for the hat trick but even happier for the win. It was very important to win after Atletico's result because that gave us a bit more pressure to take advantage of it."
The 26-year-old shared, “My adaptation to the team is over. I feel comfortable on the field and you can see that from the way I am playing with my teammates.”
In the mean time, Real Madrid’s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti expressed his admiration for the player, "Mbappé has been playing like this for a while. It is the first time he has scored three goals and he is contributing to the team. He has gained momentum and is a plus for us because he is a player with a lot of quality".
Mbappé faced challenges in adapting to his new club, as he performed below expectations and scored only three goals in his first 11 games, which he attributed to a mentality issue, saying, "I believe it was a mentality issue and that was a point I realised that I had to work harder.”