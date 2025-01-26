 WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management

WhatsApp is working on a feature to add and manage multiple accounts within the app!
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to log into multiple accounts within a single tab.
This update will be especially useful for those users who use WhatsApp with more than one phone number.
WhatsApp is offering two options for users to add a new account without the need for extra apps or devices.
Users can either set up the new account as the main one or link an existing account by scanning a QR code.
It is pertinent to note that each account will have its own notifications, chats, backups and settings to keep everything organized.
This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.
This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.
As per the reports, WhatsApp is planning to add a feature that allows users to set up events in private chats, similar to how they can create them in group chats.
Users can also add a location to the event, allowing participants to know where it will take place.
Alternatively, the event can be linked to start an audio or video call suitable for virtual meeting.