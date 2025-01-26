World

UK government plans stricter regulations for buying knives online

Axel Rudakubana, the killer in Southport, bought the knife to kill three young girls from Amazon

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
UK government plans stricter regulations for buying knives online
UK government plans stricter regulations for buying knives online

Considering the rise in stabbing incidents, the UK government has introduced stricter rules for online knife purchase.

As per Sky News, the government has confirmed that retailers who sell knives online will need to verify the buyer’s identity both at the time of purchases and when the knife is delivered.

This comes after Axel Rudakubana, the killer in Southport, bought the knife to kill three young girls from Amazon at the age of 17.

Anyone purchasing a knife online will now have to provide a copy of their photo ID, like a driving license or passport, along with proof of their address such as a utility bill.

In addition to providing ID when purchasing the knife online, the buyer will need to show their ID when the package is delivered.

Delivery drivers will only be allowed to deliver knives directly to the person who bought them.

It will also be illegal for delivery drivers to leave a package containing a knife at the doorstep if no one is there to receive it.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement, noting, "It's a total disgrace how easy it still is for children to get dangerous weapons online. It's too easy to put in false birth dates, parcels are too often being dropped off at a doorstop with no questions asked.”

He added, “The measures I am setting out today will be crucial in addressing this problem and are part of our Plan for Change and mission to make streets safer."

The new rules for online knife sales and deliveries will be added to the Crime and Policing Bill, which is expected to be presented to parliament by spring.

Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday

WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management

WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management

Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win

Meghan Markle receives shocking advice after Prince Harry’s legal win
Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle

Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle
Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle
Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle
Royal treasures recover: Crowns, sceptres, rings from WWII found in Lithuania
Royal treasures recover: Crowns, sceptres, rings from WWII found in Lithuania
Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash