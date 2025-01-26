UK government plans stricter regulations for buying knives online

Considering the rise in stabbing incidents, the UK government has introduced stricter rules for online knife purchase.
As per Sky News, the government has confirmed that retailers who sell knives online will need to verify the buyer’s identity both at the time of purchases and when the knife is delivered.
This comes after Axel Rudakubana, the killer in Southport, bought the knife to kill three young girls from Amazon at the age of 17.
Anyone purchasing a knife online will now have to provide a copy of their photo ID, like a driving license or passport, along with proof of their address such as a utility bill.
In addition to providing ID when purchasing the knife online, the buyer will need to show their ID when the package is delivered.
Delivery drivers will only be allowed to deliver knives directly to the person who bought them.
It will also be illegal for delivery drivers to leave a package containing a knife at the doorstep if no one is there to receive it.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement, noting, "It's a total disgrace how easy it still is for children to get dangerous weapons online. It's too easy to put in false birth dates, parcels are too often being dropped off at a doorstop with no questions asked.”
He added, “The measures I am setting out today will be crucial in addressing this problem and are part of our Plan for Change and mission to make streets safer."
The new rules for online knife sales and deliveries will be added to the Crime and Policing Bill, which is expected to be presented to parliament by spring.