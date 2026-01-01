Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025

World
Migrant small boat Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025.

A total of 41,472 people made the dangerous journey to the UK, marking the second-highest annual figure ever recorded.

The Home Office confirmed that no migrants crossed on New Year's Eve with the last recorded crossing taking place on December 22, as per Sky News.

The migrants who arrived in the UK in 2025 were fewer than the record 45,774 in 2022.

However, the 2025 total was 13% higher than in 2024 when 36,816 people crossed and 41% higher than in 2023 when 29,437 migrants made the journey.

As per the outlet, the number of people per small boat has been increasing with an average of 62 passengers in 2025 compared to 53 in 2024 and 49 in 2023.

Charities estimate that at least 36 people died trying to make the journey last year.

Since UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer took the office, nearly 65,000 migrants have crossed into the UK.

The UK government is introducing major changes to the asylum and immigration system as it is seen as "out of control and unfair."

These changes include tougher visa requirements, longer waits for residency, limiting overseas students to 18 months after graduating and making some migrants wait up to 20 years before they can settle permanently.

