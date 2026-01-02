World
  By Fatima Nadeem
Which cities have world’s most 'perfect' breeze? Find out

A new study has revealed the city with the world's most ideal breeze to enjoy the perfect outdoor experience

Are you looking for a place to enjoy gentle and refreshing breeze?

A new study by medical travel insurance company AllClear has revealed the city with the world's most ideal breeze to enjoy the perfect outdoor experience.

Senior meteorologist Jim N.R. Dale studied which places are most likely to have the perfect breeze for which he looked at four main factors including temperature, humidity, wind speed and wind direction, as per MailUK.

He said, "When all the elements align, wind speed, direction and just the right level of humidity, it can be more refreshing than any air conditioning and completely natural."

Sydney, Australia is considered the best city in the world for a perfect breeze because of its warm weather and beautiful beaches, scoring 96.4 out of 100.

While, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was ranked second for the perfect breeze, scoring 93.1.

Paphos, Cyprus, ranked third followed by Puerto de la Cruz, Spain and Phuket, Thailand.

Top 15 destinations for perfect breeze

1. Sydney, Australia

2. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

3. Paphos, Cyprus

4. Puerto de la Cruz, Spain

5. Phuket, Thailand

6. Whitsundays, Australia

7. Ibiza, Spain

8. Cefalu, Italy

9. Galle, Sri Lanka

10. Boa Vista, Cape Verde

11. Barcelona, Spain

12. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

13. Zurich, Switzerland

14. Melbourne, Australia

15. Amsterdam, Netherlands 

