  • By Hania Jamil
Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny

The US President Donald Trump's health has been a major topic of debate since he took office for the second time

  • By Hania Jamil
President Donald Trump has opened up about his health and lifestyle in a new interview amid the rise in concerns over his fitness and age.

While talking to The Wall Street Journal, the president revealed that he takes more aspirin than the recommended amount and does not get regular exercise, as he finds it "boring".

Being the oldest president inaugurated in US history at the age of 79, Trump has shown signs of ageing. At times, he appears to fall asleep in meetings and has trouble hearing questions.

As per the outlet, Trump expressed his irritation over the public debate over his health, describing it as "perfect".

The president said he takes around 325mg of aspirin per day, instead of the doctor-recommended 81mg, which causes him to bruise easily.

A doctor for Trump, Navy Capt. Sean Barbaella, said in a statement provided to the Journal that Trump had undergone a CT scan "to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues" and that the testing revealed no abnormalities."

Moreover, following a chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older people, Trump was advised to wear compression socks, but he declined.

"I didn't like them," Trump said, adding that he now gets up from his desk more regularly, which has improved swelling in his legs.

However, the president said he prefers not to practise any form of regular exercise, other than golfing.

President Trump also clarified that he has not nodded off in meetings and just closes his eyes at times because he finds it "relaxing".

