  • By Fatima Nadeem
5 best places in London to live a peaceful life

Here are London's top 5 neighbourhood chosen for their unique charm and vibrant community life

  • By Fatima Nadeem
London is not only considered the most beautiful city in the United Kingdom but is also admired around the world!

It is one of the oldest major cities in the world with a history going back almost 2,000 years.

Today, London is among one of the most international cities where people from many countries and cultures live.

It is made up of many smaller areas or villages, each with its own style, personality and atmosphere.

London is also the biggest city in Britain and serves as the main hub for the nation's economy, transport system and cultural life.

Here are London's top 5 neighbourhood chosen for their unique charm and vibrant community life by Telegraph.

1. Richmond Green, Richmond upon Thames

Average property price–£739,770

The 12-acre green, surrounded by stylish Georgian houses and the Richmond Theatre, serves as a hub for local community events throughout the year.

The Green is owned by the Crown Estate but managed by the local council.

2. Marylebone Village, Westminster

Average property price–£1.35m

Marylebone is close to busy central London but feels quiet and unique because of its historic houses and streets.

3. Hampstead Village, Camden

Average property price–£1.13m

Hampstead village, once home to writers and artists is now mostly popular with celebrities. Its historic streets and building along with easy access to central London.

4. West Greenwich, Greenwich

Average property price–£545,740

West Greenwich including the historic town center and main street has many Georgian and Victorian houses that are especially popular with families while much of the area is protected to preserve its character.

5. East Dulwich, Southwark

Average property price–£705,620

In the past 15 years, it has developed family-friendly amenities like a cinema and its main street Lordship Lane now has a café culture popular with middle-class, affluent families, similar to Northcote Road in Battersea.

