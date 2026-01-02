Brennan Johnson set to make Crystal Palace debut after record-breaking move

Sports
Crystal Palace have signed Welsh winger Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur

Brennan Johnson is expected to make his debut for Crystal Palace after finalizing a record-breaking £35 million move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Johson's £35 million move to Palace is now the club’s most expensive signing, beating the £27 million paid for Christian Benteke in 2016.

The 24-year-old expressed excitement, "I'm really excited and I'm really happy. Crystal Palace are such a great club, one that I've always admired," as per BBC Sports.

He added, "It's a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on - I'm super excited."

Meanwhile, Palace manager Oliver Glasner said in a statement, noting, “I’m really delighted that Brennan has joined the club. He arrives very early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly."

He added, "Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability."

Last season, Johnson scored 18 goals and scored the winning goal in the Europa League final against Manchester United, helping Tottenham win their first major trophy in 17 years.

However, he has largely been a back-up to summer recruit Mohammed Kudus since Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou.

