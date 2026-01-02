World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was sworn in by political ally Bernie Sanders outside City Hall

  • By Hania Jamil
Mamdani vows to govern NYC audaciously in inauguration speech
Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech

On his first day as the mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani vowed to usher in a "new era" for the city.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist is the city's first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian descent and the first to be born in Africa.

In his speech, Mamdani said he was advised to lower expectations, noting, "I will do no such thing."

He added, "Beginning today we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try."

Highlighting his socialist politics, the mayor said, "I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being called radical."

Moreover, hours after the ceremony, Mamdani revoked all executive orders issued by Eric Adams after September 26, 2024, when the former mayor was indicted on federal corruption charges, later dropped by the Trump administration.

It was the second of a two-part ceremony after Mamdani was sworn in at midnight on Thursday in a disused subway station, where he was flanked by the New York attorney general, Letitia James, and his wife, Rama Duwaji.

He also became the city's first mayor to be sworn in using the Qur'an.

Notably, Zohran Mamdani continued to win hearts as he stayed behind at the City Hall hours after the inauguration to serve hot chocolate to the city events staff breaking down the setup in brutal New York's cold weather.

Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny

Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny
Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025

Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025
UK braces for snow and icy conditions with major travel disruption this week

UK braces for snow and icy conditions with major travel disruption this week
Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire

Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire
Swiss Ski resort bar explosion kills ‘several’ people, investigation underway

Swiss Ski resort bar explosion kills ‘several’ people, investigation underway
Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr a happy 48th birthday

Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr a happy 48th birthday
Where to watch ball drop: Times Square live stream and TV option

Where to watch ball drop: Times Square live stream and TV option
UK prepares for New Year 2026 celebrations amid cold weather warnings

UK prepares for New Year 2026 celebrations amid cold weather warnings
Which countries have banned US citizens? Find out

Which countries have banned US citizens? Find out
Times Square unveils biggest New Year’s eve ball in history

Times Square unveils biggest New Year’s eve ball in history
New Year 2026: New Zealand, Sydney ring in year with spectacular fireworks

New Year 2026: New Zealand, Sydney ring in year with spectacular fireworks
Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon

Khaleda Zia’s funeral draws massive crowds as Bangladesh mourns political icon

Popular News

Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech

Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech
40 minutes ago
Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny

Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny
2 hours ago
Alix Earle, Tom Brady ignite romance buzz with intimate New Year 2026 outing

Alix Earle, Tom Brady ignite romance buzz with intimate New Year 2026 outing
4 hours ago