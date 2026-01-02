Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Dia Mirza hints at blockbuster 2026 with multiple new projects in the pipeline

  • By Fatima Hassan
Dia Mirza has a busy year ahead as she has revealed several major projects will be released this year.

The 44-year-old Indian actress has shared that 2026 will be a busy year for her as she will be seen portraying multiple roles in different projects.

The projects include Ikka, a film with Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Tillotama Shome, another web series with Nawazuddin Siddique and another with Jimmy Shergill. There's also an untitled film with Rahul Bhat. 

She has also expressed her joy as she will make her debut as an author, with children’s books that she has written. 

"Professionally, it’s a year I’m truly looking forward to — I have four incredible stories that I’ve already shot, all lined up for release, along with films we’ve produced at One India Stories and scripts we’re preparing to take forward in the coming year. I’m also excited to see my children’s books reach young readers," Dia noted.

The Salam Mumbai starlet continued, "However, I also want to simplify more- my schedule, and the constant pressure we place on ourselves. I’m keen to continue learning, especially around storytelling for impact, sustainability, and emotional well-being. I also want to return to quieter, nourishing practices - reading more, spending more time in nature, and reconnecting with creative disciplines that bring calm and clarity." 

On a professional front, Dia Mirza last appeared in Shauna Gautam’s latest directorial film, Nadaaniyan, which released on March 7, 2025. 

