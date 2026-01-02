Mexico earthquake prompts evacuation during live presidential conference

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Guerrero on Friday, January 2.
The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).
The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 1358 GMT, or 7:58 am local time.
President Claudia Sheinbaum was giving a press conference about tourism at the National Palace when an earthquake occurred and sirens could be heard on live TV.
She then calmly directed everyone in the room to evacuate. The press conference continued a few minutes later after the situation was under control.
As per multiple reports, people living in Guerrero and nearby regions also felt the tremor.
Sheinbaum stated that she contacted the governor of Guerrero and confirmed that there was no major damage in Guerrero or in Mexico City so far.
Mexico City's downtown is built on soft and muddy ground that used to be lake which makes it especially prone to earthquake damage.
The previous major earthquake in Mexico occurred in September 1985, measuring 8.1 which caused widespread destruction and killed nearly 13,000 people.