World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Mexico earthquake prompts evacuation during live presidential conference

Mexico City's downtown is built on soft and muddy ground which makes it especially prone to earthquake damage

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Mexico earthquake prompts evacuation during live presidential conference
Mexico earthquake prompts evacuation during live presidential conference

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Guerrero on Friday, January 2.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 1358 GMT, or 7:58 am local time.

President Claudia Sheinbaum was giving a press conference about tourism at the National Palace when an earthquake occurred and sirens could be heard on live TV.

She then calmly directed everyone in the room to evacuate. The press conference continued a few minutes later after the situation was under control.

As per multiple reports, people living in Guerrero and nearby regions also felt the tremor.

Sheinbaum stated that she contacted the governor of Guerrero and confirmed that there was no major damage in Guerrero or in Mexico City so far.

Mexico City's downtown is built on soft and muddy ground that used to be lake which makes it especially prone to earthquake damage.

The previous major earthquake in Mexico occurred in September 1985, measuring 8.1 which caused widespread destruction and killed nearly 13,000 people.

Swiss bar fire: Shocking images reveal how blaze spread

Swiss bar fire: Shocking images reveal how blaze spread
Which cities have world’s most 'perfect' breeze? Find out

Which cities have world’s most 'perfect' breeze? Find out
Legendary trainer Ian Balding passed away at age of 87

Legendary trainer Ian Balding passed away at age of 87
Woman found dead after suspected mountain lion attack in Colorado

Woman found dead after suspected mountain lion attack in Colorado
5 best places in London to live a peaceful life

5 best places in London to live a peaceful life
Switzerland announces five days of mourning after resort fire kills 40

Switzerland announces five days of mourning after resort fire kills 40
Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech

Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech
Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny

Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny
Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025

Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025
UK braces for snow and icy conditions with major travel disruption this week

UK braces for snow and icy conditions with major travel disruption this week
Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire

Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire
Swiss Ski resort bar explosion kills ‘several’ people, investigation underway

Swiss Ski resort bar explosion kills ‘several’ people, investigation underway

Popular News

BTS confirms full-group comeback with highly-anticipated musical album

BTS confirms full-group comeback with highly-anticipated musical album
52 minutes ago
CES 2026: Here's what to expect from biggest tech event

CES 2026: Here's what to expect from biggest tech event
18 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor shares unique meaning behind brand name ARKS

Ranbir Kapoor shares unique meaning behind brand name ARKS
an hour ago