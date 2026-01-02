World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Swiss bar fire: Shocking images reveal how blaze spread

New photos shows the moment flames began to spread through a Swiss bar during New Year celebrations

The shocking new photos have emerged showing the moment a Swiss bar caught fire during a New Year's party that claimed dozens of lives.

The photo shows the bar's ceiling catching fire while partygoers held sparklers attached to the champagne bottles which are belived to have sparked the blaze.

As per multiple reports, the fire started at 1:30 am local time at Le Constellation in southwestern Switzerland.

Around 47 people died and 115 others were injured in the fire at the Le Constellation bar with some patients as young as 15.

The large bar, owned by a French couple is popular with young people and has upper and lower levels.

The photos also show the ceiling that had soundproofing foam installed.

Such form, which are commonly used in the clubs and studios catches fire easily and it is believed that it had helped the fire spread quickly.

All the victims’ bodies have been taken out of the Le Constellation bar, according to a Swiss official.

The Vatican has shared a message of support from Pope Leo, "He wishes to express his compassion and concern to the relatives of the victims. He prays that the Lord will welcome the deceased into His abode of peace and light, and will sustain the courage of those who suffer in their hearts or in their bodies."

Several people have gathered at Le Constellation after to mourn and pay tribute to the people who tragically passed away.

