California faces new challenge after wildfire containment 

L.A fires have finally seen an end after almost a whole month, giving a way to new challenges that the residents have to look out for.
In order to get back the city, the first step is the cleanup of the neighbourhoods that were affected by the wildfire, as reported by NBC.
One of the things causing concern among authorities are the large number of lithium-ion batteries, which were caught in flames.
The batteries power most plug-in hybrid cars and electric vehicles, and are used in golf carts, e-bikes, laptops, cellphones and wireless earbuds.
They’re also found in power banks that provide backup energy during outages, which have become increasingly popular in homes.
Lithium-ion batteries can go in self-heating mode, which can cause fire and sudden explosions.
As per authorities, Properties in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, where the Palisades and Eaton fire have destroyed at least 12,000 structures, had relatively larger numbers of electric vehicles.
Steve Calanog, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told press, "This will be … from our estimation, probably the largest lithium-ion battery pickup, cleanup, that’s ever happened in the history of the world."
Along with that, the cleanup process is complex and requires all the resources the state can offer.
The California Office of Emergency Services has already sent hazmat teams to inspect homes for lithium-ion batteries and flag where they’re present. The EPA has what it refers to as a battery recovery team that will oversee efforts to collect them.
Chris Myers, a lithium-ion battery technical specialist involved in the EPA cleanup, said the collection process could start as early as Monday.
"It is very likely that these batteries were not all consumed in the fire, so now they’re damaged, which means they’re all dangerous," he said.
The batteries before being sent to recycling facilities, need to be de-energised so that they don’t hold any charge.
Lithium-ion batteries have become a crucial issue after wildfires, given the rising sales of hybrid and electric cars, particularly in California.
The authorities have also warned residents to not go through the rubble until their properties and surrounding have been a clear-off by relevant agencies.