Auschwitz Liberation 80 anniversary: Survivors, leaders, King Charles to attend event

The world has marked 80 years of the liberation of Nazi Germany’s Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.
According to BBC, around 50 survivors, world leaders, Britain’s monarch, King Charles, will attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi Germany’s Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland on Monday, January 27, 2025.
The notable attendees of the ceremony include British monarch, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Around 50 survivors of the camp returned to the site of the 80th anniversary to lay wreaths and candles and pay their tribute, while some of the survivors will also give speeches during the ceremony.
The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum said in a statement, “We are fully aware of how physically demanding and emotionally taxing attending the commemoration event at the site of the former camp can be for them.”
Moreover, the German ambassador to the UK, Miguel Berger, while speaking to the BBC, urged, “It is the responsibility of Germany, of the German government, to always invest in young people, in education, so that the Holocaust and all the horror that came with it are not forgotten.”
For the unversed, more than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered at the concentration camp from 1940 to 1945. The prisoners of the Nazis’ camp were subjected to forced labour, torture, and mass killings in gas chambers.
However, the Soviet troops on January 27, 1945, liberated the camp, and the United Nations in 2005 declared January 27 as the International Holocaust Memorial Day to remember the six million Jews who lost their lives under the Nazis.