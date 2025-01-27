World

Auschwitz Liberation 80 anniversary: Survivors, leaders, King Charles to attend event

World leaders to gather in Poland to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and Auschwitz liberation anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Auschwitz Liberation 80 anniversary: Survivors, leaders, King Charles to attend event
Auschwitz Liberation 80 anniversary: Survivors, leaders, King Charles to attend event

The world has marked 80 years of the liberation of Nazi Germany’s Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

According to BBC, around 50 survivors, world leaders, Britain’s monarch, King Charles, will attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi Germany’s Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The notable attendees of the ceremony include British monarch, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Around 50 survivors of the camp returned to the site of the 80th anniversary to lay wreaths and candles and pay their tribute, while some of the survivors will also give speeches during the ceremony.

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum said in a statement, “We are fully aware of how physically demanding and emotionally taxing attending the commemoration event at the site of the former camp can be for them.”

Moreover, the German ambassador to the UK, Miguel Berger, while speaking to the BBC, urged, “It is the responsibility of Germany, of the German government, to always invest in young people, in education, so that the Holocaust and all the horror that came with it are not forgotten.”

For the unversed, more than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered at the concentration camp from 1940 to 1945. The prisoners of the Nazis’ camp were subjected to forced labour, torture, and mass killings in gas chambers.

However, the Soviet troops on January 27, 1945, liberated the camp, and the United Nations in 2005 declared January 27 as the International Holocaust Memorial Day to remember the six million Jews who lost their lives under the Nazis.

Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy

Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?

‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release

‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release
Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab

Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab
Eagles' fans celebration for Super Bowl in Philadelphia meets tragic end
Eagles' fans celebration for Super Bowl in Philadelphia meets tragic end
Jeju Air crash probe uncovers bird feathers, blood in plane's engines
Jeju Air crash probe uncovers bird feathers, blood in plane's engines
Trump hits Colombia with 25% 'emergency' tariffs over deportation row
Trump hits Colombia with 25% 'emergency' tariffs over deportation row
Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years
Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years
Feathers McGraw's surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK
Feathers McGraw's surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK
Woman sets record for longest survival with groundbreaking pig kidney transplant
Woman sets record for longest survival with groundbreaking pig kidney transplant
UK government plans stricter regulations for buying knives online
UK government plans stricter regulations for buying knives online
Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle
Freighter finally freed from Lake Erie ice after days of struggle
Royal treasures recover: Crowns, sceptres, rings from WWII found in Lithuania
Royal treasures recover: Crowns, sceptres, rings from WWII found in Lithuania
Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman