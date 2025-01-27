WhatsApp simplifies calling with exciting new update

WhatsApp is finally rolling out a new phone call dialer feature to everyone!
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to manually enter a phone number directly in the app’s dialer within the calls tab.
Users can tap a button to start a new call and select the option to “Call a Number,” which opens a dialer interface where they can type a phone number.
After entering the number, WhatsApp checks if the number is on the platform.
If the number is associated with a registered account or a verified business, a verification badge will show up.
In addition to this, WhatsApp gives more options when entering a phone number manually.
Users can add the number to their contact list without leaving the app.
Additionally, users have the option to start a chat with the phone number instead of making a call.
It is pertinent to note that if you don’t have the new feature yet, make sure to keep your WhatsApp updated regularly or it will be rolled out to all iOS users in the coming weeks.
WhatsApp is working on a feature to add and manage multiple accounts within the app.
This new feature will allow users to log into multiple accounts within a single tab.