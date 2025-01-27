Sci-Tech

WhatsApp simplifies calling with exciting new update

WhatsApp now gives more options when entering a phone number manually

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
WhatsApp simplifies calling with exciting new update
WhatsApp simplifies calling with exciting new update

WhatsApp is finally rolling out a new phone call dialer feature to everyone!

As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to manually enter a phone number directly in the app’s dialer within the calls tab.

Users can tap a button to start a new call and select the option to “Call a Number,” which opens a dialer interface where they can type a phone number.

After entering the number, WhatsApp checks if the number is on the platform.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

If the number is associated with a registered account or a verified business, a verification badge will show up.

In addition to this, WhatsApp gives more options when entering a phone number manually.

Users can add the number to their contact list without leaving the app.

Additionally, users have the option to start a chat with the phone number instead of making a call.

It is pertinent to note that if you don’t have the new feature yet, make sure to keep your WhatsApp updated regularly or it will be rolled out to all iOS users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is working on a feature to add and manage multiple accounts within the app.

This new feature will allow users to log into multiple accounts within a single tab.

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'

Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'

CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance

Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek dethrones ChatGPT in US Apple app store
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek dethrones ChatGPT in US Apple app store
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management
WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management
Parade of planets 2025: Date, Time and how to watch
Parade of planets 2025: Date, Time and how to watch
WhatsApp simplifies channel browsing with effortless search option
WhatsApp simplifies channel browsing with effortless search option
Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms
Meta takes stronger action on abortion pill content across platforms
OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing
OpenAI launches key feature to help users in online browsing
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
Discover surprising science behind planetary alignments
Discover surprising science behind planetary alignments