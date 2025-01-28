WhatsApp prepares for major AI chatbots rollout with customizable features

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that includes a welcome screen specifically for a new tab dedicated to AI-powered chatbots.
As per WABetaInfo, this welcome screen will explain what the new feature is, how it works and how users can access and use the AI chatbots.
The screen will also include a prominent button for users to begin exploring the chatbots, which will be created both by Meta and third-party developers.
As the welcome screen feature is still being developed, its final content isn’t decided yet.
The welcome screen will serve as an important starting point for users to learn about the new AI chat feature.
WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to personalize AI chatbots by describing their characteristics, roles and unique qualities.
The AI-powered chat feature will first be available in regions where Meta’s AI services are already offered.
As per the reports, Meta is working to expand this feature to more countries and the process of expanding involves addressing legal and regulatory requirements particularly in places like Europe.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.
This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.
As per the reports, WhatsApp is planning to add a feature that allows users to set up events in private chats, similar to how they can create them in group chats.