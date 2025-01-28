World

Massive sinkhole swallows truck at busy intersection in Japan

The driver remained stuck inside the truck for eight hours after it fell into a large sinkhole

  January 28, 2025
A swimming pool-sized sinkhole suddenly appeared at a busy intersection in Japan, causing a truck and its driver to fall into it.

As per Sky News, the driver remained stuck inside the truck for eight hours after it fell into a large sinkhole in the city of Yashio, Japan.

The sinkhole, measuring about 20 feet deep and 32 feet wide formed around 10 a.m local time on Tuesday, January 28.

The sinkhole was likely caused by a crack in the sewer pipe of the Nakagawa River Basin.

The man remained trapped in the truck because sand and mud had filled the driver’s seat, making it impossible for him to escape.

As per the reports, rescue teams were pumping air into the sinkhole to supply the trapped driver with oxygen.

Initially, the police reported that the driver was still alert and able to talk to officers earlier in the day.

However, later reports indicated that rescuers could no longer communicate with the driver.

As per the outlet, police are investigating the cause of the sinkhole.

A similar event in Hiroshima happened last September when an underground water pipe burst, causing the road to collapse.

As a result, several people who were trapped inside the buildings had to be rescued immediately.

