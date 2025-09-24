Home / World

Trump vows to 'test ABC' while blasting Jimmy Kimmel's return

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the late-night show after a week-long suspension over a comment about Charlie Kirk's death

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Trump vows to 'test ABC' while blasting Jimmy Kimmel's return

President Donald Trump is less than happy about the news of Jimmy Kimmel Live! return and has addressed it in a threatening social media post.

On September 23, Trump shared on Truth Social that he "can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!," Trump wrote.

The Republican added, "I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was put on an indefinite suspension last Wednesday due to the host's controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's death.

The move by ABC was met with an intense backlash, as many of Kimmel's colleagues and big Hollywood names spoke out in his support.

Meanwhile, Trump, a long-time critic of Kimmel, celebrated the initial suspension news both on social media and while speaking with reporters.

During his state visit to the UK on September 18, Trump referred to Kimmel's suspension as a firing, though ABC and Disney had not characterised it that way.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection with the murder.

Addressing the arrest of the suspect, Kimmel in his monologue referred to Trump's supporters as the "MAGA gang" sharing that they are trying "to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Hours before ABC announced Kimmel's suspension, the network received threats of retaliation from Trump's FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, over the late-night host's remarks.

Nexstar, the largest television station owner in the US, then announced that it would refuse to air Jimmy Kimmel Live! on its stations, followed by Sinclair, the broadcasting company with the nation's largest ABC affiliate group.

Jimmy Kimmel was welcomed on his show on Tuesday with a standing ovation from his audience and crew members.

