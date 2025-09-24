Home / World

Macron calls Trump after presidential convoy blocks his car: 'Guess what?'

Emmanuel Macron was in New York to co-chair a session of the 80th United Nations General Assembly

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Macron calls Trump after presidential convoy blocks his car: 'Guess what?'


French President Emmanuel Macron used the "ring a friend" chance after he was struck on New York's roads after being blocked by the US President's motorcade.

In the viral videos circulating the internet, the French president could be seen getting out of his car to talk to police officers after they stopped his vehicle to make way for the expected arrival of the motorcade of Donald Trump, the US president.

The footage shows Macron telling the NYPD officer that he needs to get to the French embassy.

"I'm sorry, president, I'm really sorry, everything has been frozen, there's a motorcade coming right now,” the officer informed the French leader.

The president then looks out over the empty street and replies, "If you don't see it, let me cross. I'll negotiate with you."

Macron, who remains stuck behind a metal barrier, takes out his phone and appears to call Trump directly. Leaning on the barrier, he teases, "How are you? Guess what? I'm waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you."

The bizarre incident occurred after he made a speech to the UN on recognising Palestine as a state while co-chairing the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Later, Macron was allowed to leave on foot with his full security protocol and walked for around half an hour. While making his way to the consulate, he stopped and posed with passersby who asked for photographs.

"The time has come to end the war in Gaza, the massacres and the death," Macron had said during his opening speech to a special summit at the UN on Monday evening.

He added, "The time has come to do justice for the Palestinian people and thus to recognise the state of Palestine in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem."

Announcing France's official recognition of Palestine, the president set out a plan for a UN-mandated international stabilisation force in postwar Gaza that is expected to find support in many countries but not in Israel or the US.

You Might Like:

Super Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong after leaving 17 dead in Taiwan, the Philippines

Super Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong after leaving 17 dead in Taiwan, the Philippines
This year's strongest storm prompted a lake barrier burst in Taiwan's Hualien County, killing 14 people while leaving 124 missing

Trump vows to 'test ABC' while blasting Jimmy Kimmel's return

Trump vows to 'test ABC' while blasting Jimmy Kimmel's return
Jimmy Kimmel returned to the late-night show after a week-long suspension over a comment about Charlie Kirk's death

New dinosaur species discovered in Argentina with crocodile bone in mouth

New dinosaur species discovered in Argentina with crocodile bone in mouth
The dinosaur belongs to a rare group called megaraptorans and was estimated to be about 23 feet long

UK set to face highest inflation among G7 in 2025, OECD warns

UK set to face highest inflation among G7 in 2025, OECD warns
The UK’s economy is expected to grow by 1.4% this year

Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC return sparks controversy as major stations drop show

Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC return sparks controversy as major stations drop show
Disney has recently decided to bring 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back on ABC across the country

Elon Musk’s father Errol accused of child sexual abuse in shocking report

Elon Musk’s father Errol accused of child sexual abuse in shocking report
Errol Musk is accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren

China braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa, evacuates 400,000, cancels flights

China braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa, evacuates 400,000, cancels flights
Strongest storm of the year to hit China, Hong Kong after bringing havoc to the Philippines

Emilia D’Albero makes history as first ever American to win Mondial du Fromage

Emilia D’Albero makes history as first ever American to win Mondial du Fromage
D’Albero wins gold medal and €2,500 prize money at Cheesemonger World Cup

'Suitcase murders' mother found guilty of killing two young children

'Suitcase murders' mother found guilty of killing two young children
New Zealand woman convicted of murdering children, hiding bodies in suitcases

Copenhagen, Oslo airports resume operations after drone disruption

Copenhagen, Oslo airports resume operations after drone disruption
Denmark's biggest airport, Copenhagen, temporarily closed due to multiple drone sightings

Bodycare set to close all 56 UK stores amid financial struggles

Bodycare set to close all 56 UK stores amid financial struggles
Bodycare started over 50 years ago on a market stall in Lancashire

Typhoon Ragasa hits Philippines, thousands evacuated amid storm surges

Typhoon Ragasa hits Philippines, thousands evacuated amid storm surges
A super typhoon is the equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane