Home / World

50-meter-deep sinkhole in Bangkok sparks panic, swallows cars and power poles

Giant 9,700-square-foot sinkhole near Bangkok hospital causes havoc, disrupts services

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |


A 50 metre-deep sinkhole opened in front of a Bangkok hospital, sucking in cars and electricity poles in a collapse that shocked city residents and was linked to the construction of a nearby underground railway station.

According to South China Post, local authorities closed roads around the Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road in the Thai capital’s historic old town at around 7am on Wednesday as the crater emerged, ripping apart pipes that spewed out torrents of water while toppled electricity cables sent out dangerous sparks.

Patients and residents in nearby flats were evacuated as the hole, measuring roughly 30 by 30 metres wide and 50 metres deep, appeared in front of the public hospital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who rushed to the scene to assess the situation, said the road subsidence occurred above the joint between the tunnel for the dual-track train line and a planned new station.

“Once the land slipped into that tunnel, then the whole tunnel collapsed. It also burst a pipe and the water made everything collapse further,” Chadchart, who is also an engineer, said in a video posted on social media.

“We’re assessing the damage at the moment, we think that the hospital should be spared. But we need to plug the hole immediately before everything else is pulled down there, too.”

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said a pipe had burst so water and power lines have also been cut. By noon, authorities said they had halted further ground movement and were monitoring the site closely.

You Might Like:

Zuza Beine tragically passes away at age of 14

Zuza Beine tragically passes away at age of 14
A Wisconsin native, Zuza Beine, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 3 and shared her cancer journey with followers

Trump-Epstein statue of 'lasting bond' appears on National Mall amid scandal

Trump-Epstein statue of 'lasting bond' appears on National Mall amid scandal
Statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands raises eyebrows in Washington DC

UN denies ‘sabotage’ claims after escalator malfunction during Trump visit

UN denies ‘sabotage’ claims after escalator malfunction during Trump visit
White House slams United Nations over escalator mishap during Donald Trump and Melania’s visit

Macron calls Trump after presidential convoy blocks his car: 'Guess what?'

Macron calls Trump after presidential convoy blocks his car: 'Guess what?'
Emmanuel Macron was in New York to co-chair a session of the 80th United Nations General Assembly

Super Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong after leaving 17 dead in Taiwan, the Philippines

Super Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong after leaving 17 dead in Taiwan, the Philippines
This year's strongest storm prompted a lake barrier burst in Taiwan's Hualien County, killing 14 people while leaving 124 missing

Trump vows to 'test ABC' while blasting Jimmy Kimmel's return

Trump vows to 'test ABC' while blasting Jimmy Kimmel's return
Jimmy Kimmel returned to the late-night show after a week-long suspension over a comment about Charlie Kirk's death

New dinosaur species discovered in Argentina with crocodile bone in mouth

New dinosaur species discovered in Argentina with crocodile bone in mouth
The dinosaur belongs to a rare group called megaraptorans and was estimated to be about 23 feet long

UK set to face highest inflation among G7 in 2025, OECD warns

UK set to face highest inflation among G7 in 2025, OECD warns
The UK’s economy is expected to grow by 1.4% this year

Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC return sparks controversy as major stations drop show

Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC return sparks controversy as major stations drop show
Disney has recently decided to bring 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back on ABC across the country

Elon Musk’s father Errol accused of child sexual abuse in shocking report

Elon Musk’s father Errol accused of child sexual abuse in shocking report
Errol Musk is accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren

China braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa, evacuates 400,000, cancels flights

China braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa, evacuates 400,000, cancels flights
Strongest storm of the year to hit China, Hong Kong after bringing havoc to the Philippines

Emilia D’Albero makes history as first ever American to win Mondial du Fromage

Emilia D’Albero makes history as first ever American to win Mondial du Fromage
D’Albero wins gold medal and €2,500 prize money at Cheesemonger World Cup