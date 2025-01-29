DeepSeek AI breakthrough sparks national security concerns for US

The White House is considering implementing national security on the Chinese DeepSeek AI after its breakthrough in the US.
According to BBC, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the US is looking into whether the new artificial intelligence technology by the Chinese company DeepSeek is a threat to national security after the American navy banned its members from using the chatbot due to "potential security and ethical concerns associated with the model's origin and usage."
Leavitt, who also restated US President Donald Trump's remarks that DeepSeek should be a wake-up call for the US tech industry, said, “I spoke with (the National Security Council) this morning, they are looking into what (the national security implications) may be.”
Moreover, the new affordable and powerful AI technology DeepSeek has raised concerns for the American AI industry, as its breakthrough after the launch earlier this week caused a record drop in US tech company stocks, shattering dominance plans.
The US also claimed that the Chinese firm has used ChatGPT parent company OpenAI models to get better.
The recently appointed "White House AI and crypto czar," David Sacks, told Fox News, “There's substantial evidence that what DeepSeek did here is they distilled the knowledge out of OpenAI's models. I think one of the things you're going to see over the next few months is our leading AI companies taking steps to try and prevent distillation... That would definitely slow down some of these copycat models.”
OpenAI also claimed that Chinese and other companies are "constantly trying to distil the models of leading US AI companies.”
Meanwhile, DeepSeek on Monday, January 28, 2025, temporarily limited registrations because of "large-scale malicious attacks" on its software.