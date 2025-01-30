Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts 'humorously' as his son admires different football star

Cristiano Ronaldo recently reached 920 goals in his career, creating a significant lead over Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has fans all around the world, but his own son admires a different player instead of his father.

In an upcoming interview with the Spanish outlet La Sexta, Ronaldo revealed that his 5-year-old son, Mateo now considers the French captain as a greater player than him.

In a clip, Ronaldo humorously said, “My son Matteo adores Mbappé. He sometimes tells me: 'Hey dad, Mbappé is better than you,' and I reply by saying: 'No, I am better than him, I have scored more goals.”

Kylian Mbappé, who admired Ronaldo when he was younger, achieved a remarkable achievement during a match against Real Valladolid on Sunday, January 26.

This achievement places him among top players like Ronaldo, who have set special records in Spain's football league.

Despite his achievement, he is still not at the same level as Ronaldo, who is close to reaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.

The Portuguese star recently reached 920 goals in his career, creating a significant lead over Lionel Messi in the all-time top scorers’ list with 70 more goals than Messi, who has 850 goals.

Ronaldo was an outstanding dribbler during his career and has won the Ballon d’Or five times.

In contrast, Mbappé has not yet won the award.

