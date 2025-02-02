Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China: Trudeau, Sheinbaum retaliate

US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, beginning a trade war with North American neighbours and AI tech rival.
According to Reuters, the Republican president on extraordinary orders on Saturday, February 1st, 2025, signed long-promised orders at his Mar-a-Lago club, imposing 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10% on goods from China.
The new tariffs will begin on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. A White House fact sheet said the tariffs would stay in place "until the crisis alleviated."
After signing the executive orders, the 78-year-old wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “Today, I have implemented a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional tariff on China. (I used the IEEPA, International Emergency Economic Powers Act) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all.”
The new Trump orders sparked reactions from Canada, China, and Mexico. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced “far-reaching” retaliatory levies on the US.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that it will file a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organisation and will ask to “take corresponding countermeasures.”