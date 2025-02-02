Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation

Roman pottery and human remains were discovered while installing an underground substation in Exeter city center.
National Grid explained that the project aimed at replacing old infrastructure involved engineers digging a new access point in the basement of the former Waterstones building.
The project involved digging to a depth of about 10 feet (3 meters). Archaeologist Simon Hughes noted that “some interesting finds” had been discovered, and these discoveries are currently being analyzed.
He said, "We found Roman pottery representing the legacy of the former regional capital city, Isca Dumnoniorum, and an early medieval fired clay weight. The recovery of some dislocated human bone is hoped to represent the remains of Exeter's early medieval citizens.”
"These are currently being analysed to provide a radiocarbon date. The results from these are eagerly awaited and are hoped to fit into the fascinating narrative of Exeter's medieval development,” Simon further noted.
He explained that the medieval layers found in the excavation covered a significant period in Exeter’s history, following the fall of Roman Britain.
He further noted that the site was once near significant landmarks, including the remains of Roman townhouses, the establishment of an Anglo-Saxon monastery in the 7th century and llater a minister church from the late 9th or early 10th century, which was eventually replaced by the current Exeter Cathedral.
Engineers now rerouted underground cables in Exeter’s High Street, taking care to work around ongoing gas and water projects in the area.