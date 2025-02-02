World

Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation

The site was once near significant landmarks, including the remains of Roman townhouses

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025
Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation
Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation

Roman pottery and human remains were discovered while installing an underground substation in Exeter city center.

National Grid explained that the project aimed at replacing old infrastructure involved engineers digging a new access point in the basement of the former Waterstones building.

The project involved digging to a depth of about 10 feet (3 meters). Archaeologist Simon Hughes noted that “some interesting finds” had been discovered, and these discoveries are currently being analyzed.

He said, "We found Roman pottery representing the legacy of the former regional capital city, Isca Dumnoniorum, and an early medieval fired clay weight. The recovery of some dislocated human bone is hoped to represent the remains of Exeter's early medieval citizens.”

"These are currently being analysed to provide a radiocarbon date. The results from these are eagerly awaited and are hoped to fit into the fascinating narrative of Exeter's medieval development,” Simon further noted.

Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation

He explained that the medieval layers found in the excavation covered a significant period in Exeter’s history, following the fall of Roman Britain.

He further noted that the site was once near significant landmarks, including the remains of Roman townhouses, the establishment of an Anglo-Saxon monastery in the 7th century and llater a minister church from the late 9th or early 10th century, which was eventually replaced by the current Exeter Cathedral.

Engineers now rerouted underground cables in Exeter’s High Street, taking care to work around ongoing gas and water projects in the area.

Shakira to celebrate special day with electrifying Grammys performance

Shakira to celebrate special day with electrifying Grammys performance
Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation

Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation
Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update

Princess Anne makes striking first appearance after shocking health update
Paris Hilton attends pre-Grammy party alongside husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton attends pre-Grammy party alongside husband Carter Reum

Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China: Trudeau, Sheinbaum retaliate
Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China: Trudeau, Sheinbaum retaliate
From Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: World richest people educational qualifications
From Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: World richest people educational qualifications
Washington DC plane crash: New details of Black Hawk helicopter reveal
Washington DC plane crash: New details of Black Hawk helicopter reveal
Trump White House declares February Black History Month amid Pentagon ban
Trump White House declares February Black History Month amid Pentagon ban
Horst Köhler: Former German president passes away at 81
Horst Köhler: Former German president passes away at 81
World War II shipwreck discovered after 80 years
World War II shipwreck discovered after 80 years
Shell’s North Sea gas platform moves forward despite drilling ban
Shell’s North Sea gas platform moves forward despite drilling ban
World's richest families you rarely hear about
World's richest families you rarely hear about
Stop feeding your cat THESE dangerous foods before it’s too late
Stop feeding your cat THESE dangerous foods before it’s too late
Your luggage could be lost because of THIS common mistake
Your luggage could be lost because of THIS common mistake
Philadelphia plane crash: Medical jet with child patient crashes in busy area
Philadelphia plane crash: Medical jet with child patient crashes in busy area
World’s most beautiful destination shockingly ranked as 'unhappiest' country
World’s most beautiful destination shockingly ranked as 'unhappiest' country