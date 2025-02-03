World

THESE 4 Valentine’s Day flowers could be dangerous to your loved ones

Discover which flowers avoid and which ones to choose for this Valentines Day

  • February 03, 2025
Plants experts are cautioning that many flowers commonly bought for Valentine’s Day are harmful to pets.

If a pet consumes these flowers, they can experience serious health problems such as vomiting, diarrhea, kidney failure, abdominal pain and seizures.

As per ExpressUK, vet Sean McCormack is advising pet owners to avoid giving certain flowers this Valentine’s Day in order to prevent their pets from getting sick.

McCormack advises, “It’s always a good idea to research pet-safe plants and flowers when gifting to households with pets. Not only does this ensure the safety of beloved animals, but it also shows extra thoughtfulness in your Valentine’s Day gift.

Which flowers should be avoided?

Roses:

While, roses are a popular choice for Valentine’s Day, they can still be dangerous to pets even though they are not toxic.

The thorns can cause injuries in a pet’s mouth, throat and digestive system. Even without thorns, roses can still upset pets with sensitive stomachs.

Tulips:

They can be harmful to dogs because their bulbs contain compounds that can irritate a dog’s stomach.

Daffodils:

Daffodils are very toxic to dogs because their bulbs contain lycorine and other harmful substances and if a dog eats these bulbs in large amounts, it can cause serious heart-related issues.

Lilies:

Lilies are toxic to both dogs and cats as some contain crystals that can severely irritate the digestive systems and cause kidney failure, seizures, slowed heart rate, vomiting and diarrhea.

Which flowers should be used:

Some safe plants options include the Chinese Money Plant, Rattlesnake Plant, Spider plant, Bird’s Nest Fern, Orchid and Fishbone Cactus.

