World’s richest country: Tiny paradise with incredible attractions

Do you know about the world’s richest country?
Well, despite being a small country, it is extremely rich and offers a wide range of attractions for tourists.
Luxembourg is the only country in the world called a “grand duchy,” which is a state ruled by a grand duke.
Located in northwestern Europe, Luxembourg is the wealthiest country globally.
Luxembourg is surrounded by France, Belgium and Germany. Its immense wealth comes from a strong financial sector, its strategic position in Europe and a stable political environment.
With an area of 998 sq miles, and a population of around 672,050 people, making it the seventh-smallest country in Europe.
Despite its small size, it has become a popular destination for visitors due to its historical architecture with its fortified city center being recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
It was once a fortress city that used its dramatic landscape to successfully defend against large French and Spanish armies.
Now it is known for its beautiful rivers, valleys and lush nature making it a unique destination for tourists.
You can visit Vianden Castle, a 10th-century castle located on a hill that offers stunning view of the region.
The 16th-century Grand Ducal Palace, the official home of the Grand Duke is another must-see site.
The city's small size is ideal for people who like walking because its easy to navigate the country without being surrounded by large crowds.