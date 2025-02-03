Health

Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study

Cold water immersion is a therapy of submerging the body in chilling water for a short time period

In a breakthrough and most systematic study, researchers have uncovered the surprising benefits and limitations of cold-water immersion on human health and well-being.

According to News Medical, University of South Australia researchers in a most comprehensive systematic review of its kind unveil time-dependent and nuanced effects of cold-water immersion (CWI).

After analysing the data from 11 studies with 3177 participants, the researchers found that submerging the body in the cold water lowers stress, improves quality of life, and improves sleep quality.

UniSA researcher Tara Cain said, “Cold-water immersion has been extensively researched and used in sporting contexts to help athletes recover, but despite its growing popularity among health and well-being circles, little is known about its effects on the general population.”

“In this study, we noted a range of time-dependent results. Firstly, we found that cold-water immersion could reduce stress levels, but for only about 12 hours post-exposure. Benefits may be gained from cold showers as well, with one study reporting that participants who took regular cold showers experienced a 29% reduction in sickness absence,” she added.

Moreover, the study also noted that CWI causes a temporary spike in inflammation, but that happens because the body reacts to the cold as a stressor, but it also recovers the body too, similarly to how exercise causes muscle damage before making muscles stronger.

The researchers also highlighted that although cold-water immersion has potential benefits, its effects depend heavily on the timing and individual circumstances.

