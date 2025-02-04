World

Trump tariffs trouble: 5 everyday items that could get expensive

Donald Trump has sparked trade was with neighbors after imposing new tariffs

  • February 04, 2025
US President Donald Trump has triggered a trade tension between America and other countries after imposing tariffs on the imports from the neighboring countries.

Trump first announced to impose tariffs on the goods from Canada, Mexico and China and later hinted about hitting European Union with levies.

According to BBC, the Republican president has said that he wanted to protect American industry by imposing tariffs but the economists have warned that it could lead to price hike for consumers in the country.

Here are five everyday essentials that could get costlier due to trade tension.

Cars: Prices could rise by around $3,000 due to tariffs on imported parts from Canada and Mexico.

Beer and Spirits: Popular Mexican beers like Corona and Modelo, as well as Tennessee whiskey and tequila, may become more expensive if tariffs are imposed.

Houses: The cost of building homes could increase due to tariffs on Canadian lumber, leading to higher prices for buyers.

Avocados: With Mexico being the primary supplier of avocados to the US, tariffs could lead to a surge in prices for guacamole lovers.

Fuel: Gas prices may rise due to tariffs on imported crude oil from Canada, which is used to produce gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

