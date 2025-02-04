Santorini faces mass evacuation amid growing earthquake fears

Santorini and nearby Greek islands have experienced multiple tremors.
These tremors have caused many people to leave the area as scientists describe them as a continuous or intense series, which has raised concerns and led to fears of a potential larger earthquake.
As per AP, emergency rescue teams were sent to Santorini. Schools on four nearby islands were closed until Friday as a precaution.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued a statement from Brussels, where he was attending a European meeting, “We have a very intense geological phenomenon to handle. I want to ask our islanders first and foremost to remain calm, to listen to the instructions of the Civil Protection (authority).”
Safety measures were put in place on several nearby islands in the Aegean Sea, which are well-known vacation spots, after more than 200 underwater earthquakes were detected in the area in the last three days.
Meanwhile, on the island, mobile phones sounded alarm warnings about the risk of rockslides.
At the same time, several earthquakes occurred, creating loud rumbling sound.
Greece is situated on several fault lines, which makes it prone to frequent earthquakes.
On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, the strongest one so far, occurred at 2:17 PM local time.
Residents and visitors were adviced to avoid large indoor gatherings and areas at risk of rockslides.
Hotels were also instructed to empty their swimming pools to prevent damage to buildings if an earthquake occurred.