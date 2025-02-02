Captain Rebecca M. Lobach's family pays heartfelt tribute after D.C. tragedy

Captain Rabeeca M. Lobach, a pilot involved in the Black Hawk helicopter crash in Washington D.C., was honoured by her family as a significant and cherished presence in their lives.
Captain Rebecca was among the three soldiers on the military helicopter when it collided with an American Airlines jet, in which 67 people lost their precious lives.
As per Sky News, in addition to her role as a pilot, she had also served as a military social aide at the White House during President Biden’s administration.
The crash appeared to be the deadliest air disaster in the US in more than 20 years.
Capt Lobach's family paid tribute to her daughter released by the military, "She was a bright star in all our lives. She was kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious and strong. No one dreamed bigger or worked harder to achieve her goals."
The statement continued, “Rebecca was a warrior and would not hesitate to defend her country in battle. But she was as graceful as she was fierce," they added, referring to her time supporting the president and first lady in hosting White House events in her role as a military social aide.”
"Her life was short, but she made a difference in the lives of all who knew her. Our hearts break for the other families who have lost loved ones in this national tragedy and we mourn with them,” it added.
The authorities are still investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump commented on the incident, claiming that the helicopter was flying “too high,” and also criticized diversity initiatives.