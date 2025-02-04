Prince Louis stuns royal fans as reaches new milestone

Prince Louis has become the first among his siblings to take on a special task.
The youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate has reached a new milestone as he showcased his knack for photography in a sweet picture shared ahead of World Cancer Day.
Princess Kate took to her Instagram on Monday to share an adorable snap of herself, posing outside on a wintry day with her arms outstretched.
In a shared snap she could be seen rocking a smart forest green longline coat and a stylish baker boy cap.
Kate captioned the post, "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease."
Concluding her message, Kate also signed off with a "C".
To pay tribute to her son's photography, the 43-year-old added a camera emoji, followed by the words "Prince Louis".
Louis, who is fourth in the line of succession to the British throne, garnered the attention with his skills as the royal fans took the comment section to praise the youngest prince.
One fan wrote, "I can't believe that this photo was taken by Louis, that's so sweet.”
Another remarked, "A beautiful image and message, looks like Louis has got his mother's love for photography - a talented young boy!"
To note, Princess Kate has passed on her passion for photography to her youngest son, Prince Louis as the future queen also interest in the art form especially in photography.
Since becoming a mother, Princess Kate has taken on the role of the family's official photographer, capturing portraits of her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.