World

US, EU trade tension escalates as Trump vows to ‘definitely’ impose tariffs

Donald Trump to speak to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade tariffs row

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025


US President Donald Trump vowed to impose trade tariffs on the European Union after hitting China, Canada, and Mexico with levies.

According to BBC, the US president, while talking to reporters outside Air Force One on Sunday, overnight, February 2, 2025, hinted about imposing trade tariffs on the EU “pretty soon,” days after slapping Mexico and Canada with 25% and China with 10% levies.

When the BBC asked the 78-year-old if the EU was next, he said, “It might happen with that, but it will definitely happen with the European Union. I can tell you that, because they've really taken advantage of it, I said, You know, we have over a $300 billion deficit.”

“They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products. They take almost nothing, and we take everything from the millions of cars to tremendous amounts of food and farm products. So the UK is way out of line, and we'll see the UK, but the European Union is really out of line,” he noted.

Moreover, he also hinted that the trade issue with the EU “can be worked out” while calling UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer “very nice.”

Donald Trump speaks to Justin Trudeau and Mexico over trade tension

US President Trump and outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also scheduled to speak on Monday, February 3, 2025, after imposing trade tariffs on each other, reported The Guardian.

Trump told reporters that he would be “speaking with Prime Minister Trudeau tomorrow morning, and I’m also speaking with Mexico tomorrow morning.”

For the unversed, the Trump administration on Saturday, February 1st, 2025, announced long-promised tariffs for the North American neighbour. Responding to the new executive order, Trudeau announced that Canada will also implement 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of US goods.

Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama

Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event

Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award

Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games

Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
Here's what Albert Einsteins demanded his wife in unearthed list
Here's what Albert Einsteins demanded his wife in unearthed list
Male frogs make historic 7,000-mile journey to give birth to 33 tiny froglets
Male frogs make historic 7,000-mile journey to give birth to 33 tiny froglets
World’s richest country: Tiny paradise with incredible attractions
World’s richest country: Tiny paradise with incredible attractions
THESE 4 Valentine’s Day flowers could be dangerous to your loved ones
THESE 4 Valentine’s Day flowers could be dangerous to your loved ones
Elon Musk shocking decision puts USAID security leaders on indefinite leave
Elon Musk shocking decision puts USAID security leaders on indefinite leave
Trump’s tariffs hit Asian markets amid trade war fears
Trump’s tariffs hit Asian markets amid trade war fears
Captain Rebecca M. Lobach's family pays heartfelt tribute after D.C. tragedy
Captain Rebecca M. Lobach's family pays heartfelt tribute after D.C. tragedy
Elon Musk's DOGE gets access to treasury's most sensitive data, sparks concerns
Elon Musk's DOGE gets access to treasury's most sensitive data, sparks concerns
Meet world's richest plumber who lives next to famous singer Tom Jones
Meet world's richest plumber who lives next to famous singer Tom Jones
THIS UK beach hides heart-wrenching past beneath its beauty
THIS UK beach hides heart-wrenching past beneath its beauty
Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation
Roman pottery unearthed with human remains in Exeter excavation
Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China: Trudeau, Sheinbaum retaliate
Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China: Trudeau, Sheinbaum retaliate