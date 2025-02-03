US, EU trade tension escalates as Trump vows to ‘definitely’ impose tariffs

US President Donald Trump vowed to impose trade tariffs on the European Union after hitting China, Canada, and Mexico with levies.
According to BBC, the US president, while talking to reporters outside Air Force One on Sunday, overnight, February 2, 2025, hinted about imposing trade tariffs on the EU “pretty soon,” days after slapping Mexico and Canada with 25% and China with 10% levies.
When the BBC asked the 78-year-old if the EU was next, he said, “It might happen with that, but it will definitely happen with the European Union. I can tell you that, because they've really taken advantage of it, I said, You know, we have over a $300 billion deficit.”
“They don't take our cars, they don't take our farm products. They take almost nothing, and we take everything from the millions of cars to tremendous amounts of food and farm products. So the UK is way out of line, and we'll see the UK, but the European Union is really out of line,” he noted.
Moreover, he also hinted that the trade issue with the EU “can be worked out” while calling UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer “very nice.”
Donald Trump speaks to Justin Trudeau and Mexico over trade tension
US President Trump and outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also scheduled to speak on Monday, February 3, 2025, after imposing trade tariffs on each other, reported The Guardian.
Trump told reporters that he would be “speaking with Prime Minister Trudeau tomorrow morning, and I’m also speaking with Mexico tomorrow morning.”
For the unversed, the Trump administration on Saturday, February 1st, 2025, announced long-promised tariffs for the North American neighbour. Responding to the new executive order, Trudeau announced that Canada will also implement 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of US goods.