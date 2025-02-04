World

Bill Gates makes shocking revelation about his childhood

Bill Gates makes shocking revelation about his childhood

  • February 04, 2025
The co-founder of Microsoft shares his thoughts in his upcoming memoir titled Source Code: My Beginning.

In an excerpt of the book shared by The Wall Street Journal, the billionaire wrote, "If I were growing up today, I probably would be diagnosed on the autism spectrum.”

He added, “My parents had no guideposts or textbooks to help them grasp why their son became so obsessed with certain projects, missed social cues, and could be rude or inappropriate without seeming to notice his effect on others."

Bill pointed out that during his childhood, people did not widely understand that some brains process information in different ways.

He also mentioned that the term “neurodivergent,” which refers to such differences only became widely known in the 1990s.

Neurodivergent describes individuals whose brains work differently from what is considered normal.

It includes a range of conditions such as autism, ADHD or dylexia.

As per the National Health Service (NHS), about one in seven people belong to this group.

The 69-year-old billionaire, who has donated billions of dollars through his Gates Foundation admitted that his social skills and understanding of how his actions affect others took time to develop.

He stated that his growth came with age, experience and having children, which has made him a better person overall.

