Super Bowl 2025: Where to watch, time, halftime show, awards ceremony

The National Football League (NFL) showdown between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles could end with a historic conclusion.
As per Associated Press, Patrick Mahomes, the star Quarterback of Chiefs with his squad will compete in the NFL title game, which will take place on Sunday, February 9 in New Orleans.
The upcoming game marks the second time the Chiefs and Eagles are facing each other in Super Bowl.
Two years ago, Kansas City won the match against the Birds with 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona.
Last year, the Chiefs also beat the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, making this year a historic moment for the Kansas squad as no team has won three Super Bowls consecutively.
Here's how and where you can watch Super Bowl
Channel airing Super Bowl
The long-awaited game will be aired on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer, and will be joined by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the analyst.
Time of the Super Bowl
The teams will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 9, at around 6:30 p.m. EST.
Super Bowl favourite
The Chiefs are named favourites in sports-books, with a 1.5-point edge over the Eagles.
Other streaming option for Super Bowl
Along with Fox, the sport enthusiasts can watch the big game on Tubi and NFL+ and Fubo.
NFL Honors awards show
Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Josh Allen, Barkley and Lamar Jackson are finalists for the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors on February 6 at 9 p.m. EST, and will be hosted by Snoop Dogg.
Super Bowl halftime show
The halftime show will be headlined by Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar, who will be joined by SZA.
Notably, the ticket prices for one of the most-anticipated sporting events have seen a serious decline with the cheapest seat being $4,527 and the most expensive seat listed at $22,249.