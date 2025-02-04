World

3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route

The royal house was made of mud bricks and featured two large central halls

An archaeological discovery has revealed an incredible 3,500-year-old royal home.

The 3,500-year-old discovery shows how important Egypt was for military strategy in the past.

As per ExpressUK, the discovered remains are from a royal family and are thought to have been used as a place for the royals to relax.

This royal home found at Tel Habwa, near the Horus Road is believed to have helped Pharaoh Thutmose III in his military campaigns.

The discovery also provides new information about the region’s importance during Thutmose III’s reign and its involvement in royal military campaigns.

Thutmose III ruled from 1479 BC to 1425 BC and was a warrior who expanded the Egyptian empire by conquering Syria.

3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route

As per the outlet, the royal house was made of mud bricks and featured two large central halls with columns and several smaller rooms connected to it.

3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route

The Horus Road was an important military route connecting Egypt to the Gaza Strip, used by many troops.

It linked Egypt with the eastern Mediterranean and the royal house’s closeness to this route suggests it played a vital role in supporting long-term military campaigns.

In addition to finding the ancient royal building, archaeologists also uncovered burial sites, indicating that the area was used as a cemetery during Egyptian history.

