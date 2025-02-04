Health

Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak

Sudan strain of Ebola claims first life in Uganda, 234 other contacts identified

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
Ebola outbreak in Uganda prompts emergency vaccine trial
Ebola outbreak in Uganda prompts emergency vaccine trial

Uganda has begun an emergency clinical trial for the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus vaccine after an outbreak in the country.

According to BBC, Uganda on Monday, February 3, 2025, launched a clinical trial for the Ebola vaccine after the virus claimed the first life of a 32-year-old male nurse last week.

During the clinical trial, a dose of vaccine developed by a global non-profit organisation, the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, was given to the initial participants who are currently in isolation after contacting the virus.

Uganda is currently experiencing the sixth outbreak of the disease. As per Uganda's health ministry, there are currently 234 confirmed contacts in the monitoring list.

Moreover, according to the United Nations’ World Health Organization (WHO), the Sudan Ebola virus is a fatal variant and has a record of killing at least 40% of those infected.

WHO is collaborating with Uganda's Ministry of Health, the Uganda Virus Research Institute, and the Makerere University Lung Institute to conduct the first clinical trial of the vaccine.

WHO director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said, “This marks a major milestone in public health emergency response and demonstrates the power of collaboration for global health security. If proven effective, the vaccine will further strengthen measures to protect communities from future outbreaks."

Notably, there is no approved vaccine for the Sudan strain of Ebola. The only vaccine that exists for a different type of Ebola, called the Zaire strain, has been used in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister

Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister

Stranger things stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours

Stranger things stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit

Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream

Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
Looking for more fiber? THESE 5 foods pack more fiber than apples
Looking for more fiber? THESE 5 foods pack more fiber than apples
How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study
How to make breakfast more fulfilling and healthy in six easy ways
How to make breakfast more fulfilling and healthy in six easy ways
Turmeric boosts muscle recovery with its antioxidant benefits, study
Turmeric boosts muscle recovery with its antioxidant benefits, study
Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts
Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts
Flossing reduces stroke and heart disease risk, study
Flossing reduces stroke and heart disease risk, study
FDA approves first novel non-opioid painkiller in decades
FDA approves first novel non-opioid painkiller in decades
Vitamin C guide: Boost your health with THESE simple foods, tips
Vitamin C guide: Boost your health with THESE simple foods, tips
Retinol vs niacinamide: Which one will give you perfect skin?
Retinol vs niacinamide: Which one will give you perfect skin?
US FDA makes way for new non opioid painkillers in nearly 20 years
US FDA makes way for new non opioid painkillers in nearly 20 years
Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change
Heart health alert: 5 risky habits you need to change