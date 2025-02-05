USPS shares huge announcement amid Trump tariffs decision

World

Chinese e-commerce firms such as Shein and Temu to be hugely affected by the USPS decision

  • February 05, 2025
The United States Postal Services (USPS) landed on an important decision that could change the way consumers get access to international goods.

As per Reuters, the postal service will temporarily suspend the acceptance of incoming parcels from China and Hong Kong, starting from February 4 till further notice.

However, the restriction of services will not impact the flow of letters and envelopes from the mentioned countries, as per the company’s website.

This announcement from USPS comes amid President Donald Trump's decision to end "de minimis" shipments from China and other countries.

De minimis is a trade loophole, which allows exporters to ship packages worth less than $800 into the country duty free.

Trump’s halt to Section 321 de minimis is part of his implementation of an additional 10% tariff on China and 25% tarrifs on Canada and Mexico, which were put on hold for a month.

The law has been critical tool for Chinese e-commerce firms such as Temu and Shein, as they have marked their names in the U.S market by offering the lowest of prices on everything from clothes to electronics.

Furthermore, lawmakers have argued that de minimis imports give Chinese companies an unfair advantage by allowing them to bypass tariffs.

Some authorities have also blamed the shipments for facilitating the allow of illicit drugs such as fentanyl, to enter US through the mail.

