Five wounded, one dead in Ohio warehouse shooting

A shooting at a cosmetic warehouse in Ohio claimed one live leaving five wounded, at New Albany, US.
As per Associated Press, the victims have been transported to the hospitals and the suspect is believed to no longer be in the building.
New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones described the shooting as a "targeted type of attack" and shared that the suspect does not pose a threat to general public.
"We have a person of interest and we’re looking to locate them and bring them into custody," he shared in a press conference.
Jones while talking about the horrific incident, noted, "This is something that we hoped that would never happen in out community, but we prepare for it, and this is where we are now."
Along with that, a firearm was found at the scene, while the authorities did not share if the suspect was an employee at the facility.
The scene of the crime was a warehouse for the company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries.
Furthermore, the motive behind the crime remained unknown.
As per the Chief, around 150 people were evacuated to a neighbouring building as the warehouse had a huge overnight staff.