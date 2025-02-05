World

Ancient burnt scroll’s secret revealed after 2,000 years

2,000-year-old burnt scroll from Herculaneum was ‘unwrapped’ with the help of X-ray imaging and AI

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
2,000-year-old burnt scroll from Herculaneum was ‘unwrapped’ with the help of X-ray imaging and AI
2,000-year-old burnt scroll from Herculaneum was ‘unwrapped’ with the help of X-ray imaging and AI

Badly burnt ancient scroll from the Roman town of Herculaneum finally “unwrapped” to reveal 2,000-year-old secrets.

According to BBC, the fragile document that looked like a lump of charcoal due to the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD was “unwrapped” digitally as it was too frangible to be physically opened.

Scientists have used a combination of X-ray imaging and artificial intelligence to unveil the rows and columns of the text of the scroll.

The document was taken to Diamond Light Source in Oxfordshire, where it was unwrapped with the help of a machine called a synchrotron, in which electrons move almost with the speed of light to produce a powerful X-ray beam that can go through the scroll without damaging it.

Adrian Mancuso, director of physical sciences at Diamond, explained, “It can see things on the scale of a few thousandths of a millimetre. We have to work out which layer is different from the next layer so we can unroll that digitally.”

Ancient burnt scroll’s secret revealed after 2,000 years

Moreover, Stephen Parsons, project lead for the Vesuvius Challenge, an international competition attempting to unlock the Herculaneum scrolls, said, "We're confident we will be able to read pretty much the whole scroll in its entirety, and it's the first time we've really been able to say that with high confidence."

Some of the words of the ancient text were clearly visible, and after analysing them, the researchers believe that the scroll is about a work of philosophy.

Hundreds of ancient scrolls were found in Herculaneum, a town buried under volcanic ash like Pompeii. Some of the scrolls are made of a thick paper-like material called papyrus, but if someone tries to open them forcefully, they will crumble into pieces.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia make first joint-appearance after 80th Auschwitz event

King Felipe, Queen Letizia make first joint-appearance after 80th Auschwitz event
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to avoid Prince Harry’s ‘spare’ fate

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to avoid Prince Harry’s ‘spare’ fate
Prince William releases heartfelt statement after new royal engagement

Prince William releases heartfelt statement after new royal engagement
Ancient burnt scroll’s secret revealed after 2,000 years

Ancient burnt scroll’s secret revealed after 2,000 years
US 22 states from Midwest to Northeast on ice storm high alert
US 22 states from Midwest to Northeast on ice storm high alert
Five wounded, one dead in Ohio warehouse shooting
Five wounded, one dead in Ohio warehouse shooting
Valentine's Day gift ideas: Surprise your loved ones with something special
Valentine's Day gift ideas: Surprise your loved ones with something special
Donald Trump makes shocking announcement about Gaza after meeting Netanyahu
Donald Trump makes shocking announcement about Gaza after meeting Netanyahu
Coldest town in Africa: Here’s what we know about Ifrane
Coldest town in Africa: Here’s what we know about Ifrane
USPS shares huge announcement amid Trump tariffs decision
USPS shares huge announcement amid Trump tariffs decision
Prince Karim Aga Khan dies at 88 in Lisbon
Prince Karim Aga Khan dies at 88 in Lisbon
Trump set sights to eliminate Education Department after targeting USAID
Trump set sights to eliminate Education Department after targeting USAID
Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’
Sweden school shooting: ‘Around 10’ people killed in ‘horrible incident’
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
China escalates trade war by imposing new tariffs on US goods
China escalates trade war by imposing new tariffs on US goods
3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route
3,500-year-old royal house discovered near historic military route