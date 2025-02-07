Sweden mass shooting victim's final words to mother, fiancé revealed

The heartbreaking final message of the Sweden mass shooting victim to his mother and fiancé before death revealed.
According to LBC, 29-year-old Salim Iskef was one of the ten victims who lost their lives during a mass shooting at Risbergska adult education in Örebro on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
Salim's aunt Nadia Deeb told Swedish outlet Alkompis that just before his death due to the injuries, he had a heartbreaking conversation with her mother in his final video call.
Nadia said, “He said he was shot, that he was in pain. He asked her to take care of his fiancée.” He also managed to call his fiancée, who he was set to marry in June 2025, and asked her to take care of his mother.
She describes him as a “very kind person” who “just wanted to finish his studies.”
Salim, an Orthodox Christian, is the first victim of the shooting to be named. He fled to Sweden due to war in Syria in 2015 and attended the adult education centre to earn a healthcare qualification.
Moreover, the fatal shooting incident took place at an adult education school in Örebro, around 200 km (125 miles) west of the capital Stockholm, in which 10 people of “different nationalities, different genders and different ages” lost their lives.
As per the Swedish police, the 35-year-old suspect, who has been identified as Rickard Andersson, who, after mercilessly killing ten students, shot himself with his gun.