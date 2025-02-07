World

Brazil joins several countries in restricting phone use at schools

The new law is introduced amid concern over the impact of phone use on the learning of students

A new law was awaiting the Brazilian students as they returned to class this week.

As per Associated Press, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a bill in January limiting smartphones access at schools, following US, Europe and Australia.

The new law will be applicable to both public and private school, with the rule extending to not only classrooms but also halls.

Furthermore, phones are allowed for educational purposes, with the teacher’s permission, and when needed for any emergency related to student.

The state has given full authority to schools in whether they want the students to put their phones in the backpackers or in lockers or a designated place provided by the institute.

Before the federal law, most of Brazil’s 26 states, including Rio de Janeiro, Goias, and Maranhao were taking actions against the use of phones in schools. 

According to a survey last year by the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee, as of 2023, almost two-thirds of Brazilian schools had implemented some limitation, with 28% banning the smartphones entirely.

Brazil’s Ministry of Education said in a statement that the restriction aims to protect students’ mental and physical health while promoting more responsible way to use technology.

In May, Fundacao Getulio Vargas, a leading think-thank and university, said Brazil had more smartphones than people, with 258 million devices for 203 million Brazilians.

As per local market research, last year Brazilians spend 9 hours and 13 minutes per day on screens, which is among one of the world’s highest rates of use.

Many organisations, governments and other bodies have associated the use of smartphones by children with anxiety, lack of concentration and bullying.

Notably, China moved last year to limit children’s use of phones while France has placed a ban on smartphones in schools for kids under 15.

