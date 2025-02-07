Taylor Swift meets Selena Gomez before Travis Kelce's 2025 Super Bowl

Entertainment

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift spend quality time in California a day before Travis Kelce's Super Bowl press conference

  • February 07, 2025
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez reportedly spent the night out in California before Travis Kelce's 2025 Super Bowl match.

An insider has revealed to Page Six that both singers were spotted at Negroni Caffe Bar in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025.

The tipster said it was only Taylor and Selena and their security guards, while they were spending a quality time at the bar.

"It was just the two of them and their security guards, they were very sweet, giggly with each other, and having fun," the source added.

A bartender of the restaurant also took to his Instagram account to disclose that he served the best-selling drink 'London Boy' to Taylor.

He penned a heartwarming caption, referencing the Cruel Summer singer's latest sighting in the bar, "I can’t believe I got to serve The London Boy to #taylorswift herself!"

"Life is such an amazing experience. Halsey once said, 'Don’t meet your heroes, they’re all fucking weirdos.' But she was wrong. I got to meet my idol and she was as kind as she is stunning!" he concluded.

This appearance of Taylor and Selena came a day after Travis' press conference before the 2025 Super Bowl. 

During the media talk, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly responded to the most asked fan query, whether he will propose to his girlfriend after the highly anticipated game.

Travis responded, "Yes," before a media professional asked if he thinks diamonds are a good investment.

However, Travis Kelce did not give a clear answer if he had any intention to propose to Taylor Swift after winning the 2025 Super Bowl.

