Sergio Ramos joins Monterrey, pays heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid

  • by Web Desk
  • February 07, 2025
Former defender for Real Madrid and the Spain national team, Sergio Ramos has joined the Mexican club Monterrey on Friday, February 7.

As per BBC Sports, he has signed a contract that will keep him with the team for one year.

Ramos has not been signed by any club since leaving Sevilla, the team where he started his career.

Later, he moved to Real Madrid in 2005 where he played for 16 years at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

During this time, Ramos won 22 trophies, including five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League tittles.

He played 671 matches for Real Madrid and scored 101 goals.

Monterrey officially announced Romos’ signing and confirmed that he would be wearing the number 93 jersey to pay tribute to his former club.

Madrid posted a short club statement on Friday morning that reads, “Sergio Ramos will play for C.F. Monterrey. His shirt number chosen to remember a legendary moment for our club: minute 93. A tribute to madridismo, a reminder of a moment that changed our history. Eternally grateful, @SergioRamos. We wish you lots of luck and success.”

One of his most memorable goals was in the UEFA Champions League final, where he scored a crucial equalizer in the 93rd minute against Altetico Madrid.

