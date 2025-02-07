From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people

World

We already know the world’s richest people, but do you know about their zodiac signs?

Billionaires have a significant influence on the world’s economy, politics and charitable activities.

Let’s take a look at the zodiac signs of 5 richest people in the world:

Elon Musk:

Elon Musk who is known for his willingness to take big risks, is a Cancer by zodiac sign. He leads companies like Tesla and Space X and also owns the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

People born under the Cancer zodiac sign are often considered to be highly sensitive and caring at their best, but they can also be emotional and stubborn at their worst.

Net worth:

He has become a billionaire with a net worth of $400.5 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg:

Mark Zuckerberg was born under the Taurus zodiac sign. As the CEO of Meta, he owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

People born under the Taurus zodiac sign are usually practical and sensible. They enjoy having a regular routine and prioritize their comfort.

Net worth:

Zuckerberg has a net worth of $246.9 billion.

Jeff Bezos:

Jeff Bezos who is a Capricorn, undoubtedly shows the traits of determination and ambition associated with this zodiac sign.

Through his bold business strategies and hard work, he became the founder of Amazon.

Net worth:

Jeff earns a fortune of a staggering net worth of $241.6 billion.

Bernard Arnault:

Bernard Arnault, with a zodiac sign Pisces, leads his family’s stake in LVMH, which owns famous brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Moët & Chandon.

The company spans sectors such as fashion, jewellery, champagne and cosmetics.

Net worth:

His creativity and hard work have built a $183 billion empire.

Bill Gates:

Bill Gates was born under the Scorpio zodiac sign. He co-founded Microsoft and used his fortune to lead charitable work through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

People born under this zodiac sign are known for being loyal, passionate, intense, strong and independent and also have a magnetic, charismatic and attractive personality.

Net worth:

Gates has an impressive net worth of $106.7 billion.

