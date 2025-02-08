Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance

The US Coast Guard has found the wreckage of a small plane that went missing in Alaska on Thursday, February 7.
As per multiple outlets, three people have been confirmed dead.
Ten people, including nine passengers and one pilot were on board a Cessna Caravan aircraft when it went missing about 12 miles (19 km) offshore on Thursday afternoon.
The Coast Guard believes that seven more bodies are inside the plane, but they cannot access them right now due to the condition of the wreckage.
As per the authorities, the wreckage of the plane was found 34 miles southeast of Nome, the city where it was supposed to land after departing from Unalakleet.
Alaska State Troopers reported that they were informed about a missing aircraft at 4:00 PM local time on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department said the pilot had informed air traffic controllers that he planned to circle in a holding pattern while waiting for the runway to be cleared before landing.
The Coast Guard later reported that the plane suddenly lost altitude and speed before disappearing from radar.
The identities of those on board have not been released yet, but the Nome Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that their families have been notified.
Alaska's governor, Mike Dunleavy, said he was "heartbroken" by the disappearance of the flight.
"Our prayers are with the passengers, the pilot, and their loved ones during this difficult time," he added.
As per the reports, rescue teams faced challenges in their search efforts due to bad weather conditions.