Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUU' celebration shockingly copied by robot: Watch

Robots imitated the signature celebrations of three famous sports stars, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Ronaldo

  • February 08, 2025


The world’s most popular football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature ‘SIUU’ celebration is exceptionally popular worldwide.

We have seen different players copying this iconic celebration, but have you ever seen a robot doing it?

Yes, you heard it right! A robot can now perform Ronaldo’s signature goal celebration just like he does.

Scientists at Carnegie Mellon University, in Pennsylvania, have trained robots to imitate the signature celebrations of three famous sports stars, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Ronaldo by using video clips, as per Telegraph.

The robots closely observed and replicated every small detail of the signature celebrations.

The humanoid robot copies the ‘SIUU’ celebration by jumping, spinning 180 degrees in the air and making a specific arm movement upon landing.

Researchers used the £14,000 Unitree G1 Humanoid robot for the study, and the results showed that the new training method reduced its motion-tracking errors by half.

These robots were dressed in the same jersey of the athletes they were copying.

No doubt, these movements are difficult because it requires balance and athletic skills.

While, advanced technology has made robots to walk, run and carry heavy objects, they have struggled to imitate more precise and flexible movements until now.

