Angel Reese is gaining more recognition and proving herself as one of the standout young players in the WNBA.

Reese who is known by the nickname Bayou Barbie recently made a comment that cause a stir among her fans.

On August 4, Angel Reese, a star player for the Chicago Sky, posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to tell her fans that she was really enjoying the Netflix show The Hunting Wives.

She wrote, "The Hunting Wives. Nglllll The Hunting Wives is a CRAZYYYY but good watch."

The fun part is that Reese's message also reached the show's executive producer, Rebecca Cutter.

In response, Rabecca replied to Reese with excitement, saying, "I am DEAD on the floor!!! Thank you for watching our lil ol show @Reese10Angel!!!"

Reese then playfully replied, "Just let me know if you need me for season 2," along with a winking emoji.

Angel Reese hints at acting debut after Netflix show comment goes viral

Shortly after Reese's comment, fans flooded the comment section with various reactions and excited remarks.

One user wrote, "Hollywood Barbie loading!" while another penned, "This is the energy we need for season 2!"

The third user wrote, "I can definitely see u on tv, Angel Reese."

In addition to this, Reese recently launched her new merchandise line called "Mebounds."

This is part of her effort to fight online bullying during her second WNBA season.

