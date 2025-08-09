Anthony Richardson may return to Colts practice following injury: Report

Home / Sports

The 23-year-old footballer, Anthony Richardson, faced an injury in preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens

Anthony Richardson could make a return with a bang to Indianapolis Colts practice after dislocating his right little finger.

Richardson may come back on Saturday after the 23-year-old footballer faced an injury in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

Facing off against veteran Daniel Jones for the beginning quarterback role, Richardson suffered damage on the first dropback of his second series when Ravens linebackers David Ojabo dismissed him.

After the game was ended, Richardson stated that his finger was “tender;” however, he hoped to be fine soon.

Head coach Shane Steichen called him “day-to-day.” The footballer also tried himself to make a comeback, testing his grip after getting dressed up, but unfortunately, he was ruled out.

Richardson was replaced by James, going 10-of-21 for 144 yards, leading two field-goal drives.

Rookie Riley Leonard played the second half, finishing 12-of-24 for 92 yards, adding 34 rushing yards.

On review, Richardson mentioned that the play collapsed due to five-man protection, admitting he failed to detect the blitz from backside

the injury outlines Richardson’s injury-fragile career, which saw him play only four games as a rookie and 11 last season, both halted by injuries

