Cameron Brink makes powerful comeback with tribute to high school

Los Angeles' star forward Cameron Brink is making headline with her powerful return to the court and stylish nod to her roots.
Cameron injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June 2024.
Upon her return to the court, Cameron caught attention by wearing custom shoes that pay tribute to her high school days.
During the game, she performed incredibly well and helped her team win their last three games in a row by blocking five shots and scoring 11 points.
She’s also using her sneakers to make a statement as part of her partnership with New Balance.
The player customized her shoes by adding a special photo of her from her high school days on the tongue of the show, turning it to a personal logo.
Most athletes use famous logos, like Michael Jordan's Jumpman but Cameron did something unique by using a photo from her high school days as her personal logo.
Before her injury, Cameron played in 15 games and averages 21.9 minutes per game.
During that time, she scored an average of 7.5 points, grabbed 5.3 rebounds, blocked 2.3 shots, gave 1.7 assists and made 1.1 steals per game.